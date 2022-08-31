How to Start an Urban Air Franchise in 2022

Urban Air Adventure Park franchise information

In business since 2011 and franchising since 2014, Urban Air Adventure Park is now the world's largest indoor adventure park with 160+ open parks and 180+ in development in the United States. Our remote ownership allows over 50% of our Urban Air to own multiple family entertainment centers in markets other than their home market. But Urban Air is much more than a trampoline park. It's the best place for birthday parties, video games, laser tag, mini-golf, sky zone indoor skydiving, go-karts, and many other quality family entertainment options that make it an experiential destination hub! Urban Air park customers rely on us for special events and opportunities to make lasting memories with their families, kids, and friends. From a single park built from the hands of our CEO to an award-winning top franchise in the nation, Urban Air is loved and highly desired. We are in the business of creating unique experiences - memories for the whole family. Urban Air realizes that it has a bigger role to play in the community other than just making money. Urban Air realizes that it provides a service that impacts the lives of families. This is the reason we continue to be a leader in the market today. It's also why both customers and investors are eager to be part of the Urban Air story.

We are seeking multi-unit investors who hire general managers to handle day-to-day operations while engaged in the business. Top-performing parks provide great experiences that deliver great revenue and profits. Many of our franchisees have diversified their business portfolio with Urban Air. Urban Air offers two businesses in one, the Urban Café fast-casual restaurant defines the dining experience inside our trampoline parks. Take a glance at these inspiring statistics that demonstrate Urban Air's potential as a business opportunity:

$468,000,000 in sales (2021)

300,000 birthday parties hosted in the past 12 months

19 million pairs of socks sold annually

Over 5 million icees are sold annually

Record sales in 2021

28% EBITDA (all not just the top quartile)

$2,800,000 in AUV

As an investment opportunity, Urban Air is in a league of its own. Here are the brand's top-10 value propositions:

We are fast innovators and market leaders. Urban Air's unique atmosphere creates barriers to entry for others and the competition can't keep up. Each Urban Air Park is uniquely designed, while creating a brand that guests recognize around the U.S. and soon-to-be globally. Our data-driven approach and systems are in place to allow our franchisees to monitor each park's performance and identify opportunities for continued improvement. Urban Air Adventure Park supplies attractions at a fraction of the cost of what competitors would charge IF they even had access to the attractions like ours. Safety and training is a top priority. Urban Air records all incidents and has some of the best incident rates in the industry. Landlords and developers love having our brand as one of their tenants. We identify the top locations in the trade area, while doing an analytic study on each location. Our marketing platform is unique, measurable, and leverages data. With insights into our type of guests, we are able to identify the right markets as well as an understanding of how to effectively market to our guests around a park.

Urban Air is a franchise opportunity that has seen a 200% increase in established units just the past three years alone, which explains how this high-flying concept from Unleashed Brands landed the 46th overall spot on this year's Entrepreneur Magazine list. This ranking is the fourth consecutive year that Urban Air landed in the top-100 franchises on this prestigious annual list.

How much does an Urban Air franchise cost?

To open an Urban Air franchise of your own, here are the financial requirements, cash required, and ongoing franchise fees associated with business ownership:

Initial franchise fee: $100,000

Initial investment: $3,380,908 - $ 5,684,158

Net worth requirement: $1,500,000

Cash requirement: $750,000

Veteran incentives: 10% off franchise fee

Royalty fee: 7%

Ad royalty fee: 5%

Term of agreement: 10 years

Urban Air does not offer financing for our franchises directly. However, we do maintain relationships with trusted small-business lenders and financial organizations. By speaking with our franchising representatives, you can learn more about these lenders' funding requirements. We'll introduce you to them to begin the financing process, as Urban Air Adventure Park has relationships with several third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, and payroll.

Urban Air franchise support and training

The best franchise systems are the ones that are backed by experience and expertise. These brands have the operating systems, training programs, marketing support and more that help each individual franchisee thrive. Urban Air Adventure Park is one such brand. From our decade of experience in the industry to our newly formed franchise platform, the Urban Air team is prepared to launch new franchise owners to success. Urban Air franchisees are required to complete the brand's training program prior to opening an Urban Air Adventure Park. In total, the program amounts to more than 70 hours of classroom training, and an additional 70+ hours of on-the-job training.

Each new owner who joins our team experiences first-hand the lengths we go to position our franchisees for success. When you open your park, you get access to a range of corporate support services. This includes data-driven systems and analytics to monitor park performance as well as unique and measurable marketing strategies to help you attract new customers. And that doesn't even include our immense investment in innovation each year, which delivers new and exciting attractions that bring guests through your doors. Thanks to the launch of Unleashed Brands in 2021, franchisees can expect even more support from the top down, including robust systems for success, better corporate training and programming, and in-depth branding and marketing efforts. We're also prepared to introduce new opportunities to our Urban Air franchisees through cross-branding, expanding the impact your business can have—and the money you can make—even more!

The Urban Air franchise opportunity

Urban Air has won multiple awards from various franchise and business organizations. Being an award-winning, family entertainment franchise company is something we don't take lightly. Each day, Urban Air franchising continues to focus on innovation, excitement, and quality family fun.

Our technology and relentless pursuit of new ways to help franchisees connect with their local market and run their parks more efficiently sets the stage for further award-winning opportunities for the entire Urban Air franchise family.

If you're an aspiring business owner with a passion for children, innovation and community, look no further than Urban Air Adventure Park. Our franchise opportunity is great for family-focused and business-minded who want both the freedom to operate a business and the support of an experienced corporate office. Request more information online by filling out this form to learn more and begin our discovery process for your own franchise location!

