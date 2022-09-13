Wait, The Vitamin Shoppe Awarded How Many Franchises This Summer?

The Vitamin Shoppe® is living up to its reputation as one of the newest and most sought-after franchise opportunities on the market by awarding 54 territories to 13 franchise owners by the end of the summer! This summer also marked the first season of in-person Discovery Days for the most trusted brand in health and wellness, which launched its franchise program in early 2021.

Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe, commented: "The Vitamin Shoppe is pleased to welcome each of our new franchise partners as we expand our mission of supporting millions of customers annually on their journeys of lifelong wellness. We are proud to offer our communities the largest assortment of high quality vitamin, supplement, and sports nutrition products at retail in the U.S., along with the trusted expertise of our Health Enthusiast associates. Together with our new franchise partners, all of us at The Vitamin Shoppe look forward to creating a dynamic new chapter of growth and innovation that builds on our brand's remarkable 45-year history."

Among the new franchise owners are business partners Ed Martin and Alex Pare who were awarded a store in Hanover, Mass. They made history at The Vitamin Shoppe by being the first to sign their franchise agreements at the company's August in-person Discovery Day alongside CEO Sharon Leite and CFO Laura Coffey.

"We didn't want to waste a moment," said Martin. "Alex and I were confident in our decision to move forward, so when the opportunity presented itself to sign for our store on the spot, we took it!"

From seasoned entrepreneurs like Ed Zausch and Sam Ramadan, to power duos with prior franchising experience like Anna and Michael Dey, each franchise owner comes to The Vitamin Shoppe with a unique background but shares a keen sense of business acumen paired with an authentic passion for the health and wellness of their customers.

Franchise partners have the opportunity to leverage the trusted quality of The Vitamin Shoppe brand and its unparalleled expertise in the fast-growing health and wellness sector when they open new locations. Established in 1977, The Vitamin Shoppe has grown into the premier global destination for health and wellness solutions, supporting millions of customers annually on their lifelong wellness journeys.

The company continues to modernize its business with a digital-first mindset that meets consumers where and when they prefer to shop in today's evolving retail landscape. This approach translates into multiple streams of passive revenue for its franchise owners, including commission from website sales.

With only 290 exclusive territories left to claim, the opportunity is as fleeting as the summer itself. Learn more about franchise opportunities with The Vitamin Shoppe by visiting OwnAVitaminShoppe.com or by connecting with Melissa Altmix, Franchise Development Manager, at Melissa.Altmix@VitaminShoppe.com or (551) 946-1407.