1-800-Plumber
Plumbing
Founded
1983
Franchising Since
2017 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
3905 Halik St.
Pearland, TX 77581
CEO
Mark Collins
Initial Investment ⓘ
$75,410 - $242,475
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$22,500 - $56,250
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
1-800-Plumber has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
4 hours
Classroom Training:
36 hours