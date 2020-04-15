1-800-Striper
1-800-Striper
About
Founded

1999

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

52 Henry St.
Rochester, NY 14468

Parent Company

Striper Industries Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$96,275 - $205,652

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$12,500 - $25,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

1-800-Striper has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

70 hours

Classroom Training:

30 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

6

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $96,275 High - $205,652
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia
Updated: April 15th, 2020

