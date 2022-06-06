1 Percent Lists

Real estate
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$24K - $59K
Units as of 2021
21 2,000.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About 1 Percent Lists

Industry
Services (Other)
Related Categories
Real Estate
Founded
2015
Parent Company
1 Percent Lists Franchises LLC
Leadership
Grant Clayton, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
4
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
21 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
123 Terra Bella Blvd., #2C
Covington, LA 70433

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 1 Percent Lists franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$15,000
Initial Investment
$24,350 - $59,260
Net Worth Requirement
$80,000
Cash Requirement
$35,000
Royalty Fee
6%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes
Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
4 hours
Classroom Training
48 hours
Additional Training
Online training
Ongoing Support
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No
