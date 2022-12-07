99 Dollar Social

99 Dollar Social

Social-media management
FREE Franchise Guide!

Company Overview

About 99 Dollar Social

Industry
Business Opportunity
Related Categories
Business Opportunity
Founded
2012
Corporate Address
704 N. King St., #500
Wilmington, DE 19899
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

In Business Since
2014 (8 years)
# of Units
500 (as of 2017)

Additional Information

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a 99 Dollar Social.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Investment
$99
Is business term renewable?
N/A
Take Our Free Franchise Quiz!

Training & Support Offered

Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.

Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Toll-Free Line
Online Support

Operations

Additional details about running this business.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
N/A
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this business be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Take our quick quiz to find your ideal franchise

Interested in ownership opportunities like 99 Dollar Social? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse franchises that are similar to 99 Dollar Social.

UPS Store, The

Postal, business, printing, and communications services
Ranked #2
Request Info

Rosati's Pizza

Pizza, Italian food
Ranked #163
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise

8 Essential Real Estate Questions To Ask Potential Franchisors

Before buying a franchise, find definitive answers to these questions.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

Regional Favorites and National Companies Topped the Ranking of America's Top Restaurant Chains for 2023. Did Your Go-To Make the List?

The list includes more than 220 winners across 16 categories. But did Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A make the cut?

Madeline Garfinkle
Business News

'100% Should Be Illegal': Woman Exposes Jaw-Dropping Amount of Caffeine in Panera Lemonade

A TikTok user is going viral after realizing her favorite Panera drink has four times the caffeine as espresso.

Emily Rella

Emily Rella

Franchise

The Retail Real Estate Market Is Growing. Here's Why That's a Big Win for the Franchise Industry.

Here's how the franchise industry can benefit from the resurgence of the retail real estate market.

Jeff Brazier

Jeff Brazier

Franchise

Here's How You Can Tell Which Franchise Opportunity Is Best for You

There are 7 franchise systempreneur personality types — knowing yourself can help you select the best franchise opportunity for you

Alicia Miller

Alicia Miller

Franchise

Free Webinar | January 19: What You Need to Know About Buying a Franchise in 2023

Learn how to determine the best brand to partner with, what top franchise owners have in common, and more in this free webinar. Register now!

Entrepreneur Insider
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing