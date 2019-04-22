Action Duct Cleaning Co.
Residential, commercial, and industrial cleaning services
About
Founded

1978

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

2333 Lincoln Ave.
Altadena, CA 91001

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$52,500 - $110,750

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$19,500 - $29,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

8-10%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

Action Duct Cleaning Co. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Veteran Incentives

Varies

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Meetings/Conventions

Toll-Free Line

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Marketing Support

Co-op Advertising

Ad Templates

Regional Advertising

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Classroom Training:

80 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $52,500 High - $110,750
Units
+33.3%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +33.3%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.
