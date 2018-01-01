Adam & Eve
Lingerie, adult products, DVDs
Founded
1972
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
302 Meadowland Dr.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
CEO
David Groves
Parent Company
PHE - Adam & Eve
Initial Investment ⓘ
$171,050 - $350,700
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$175,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5-4%
Adam & Eve offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
1 week
Classroom Training:
1 week
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4