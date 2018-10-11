Adventure Kids Playcare
Childcare/entertainment centers
Founded
2004
Franchising Since
2006 (12 Years)
Corporate Address
1079 W. Round Grove Rd., #300-307
Lewisville, TX 75067
CEO
Dana Oliver
Initial Investment ⓘ
$344,250 - $589,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$350,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,500 - $29,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Adventure Kids Playcare has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
25 hours
Classroom Training:
51 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
15 - 20