Affordable Remediation
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$183K - $236K
Units as of 2022
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Company Overview

About Affordable Remediation

Industry
Maintenance
Related Categories
Restoration Services, Crime-Scene Cleaning, Cleaning/Restoration
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Affordable Remediation Franchising LLC
Leadership
Dominick DeFendis, Co-owner

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
2
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
360 Main St., #4
Matawan, NJ 07747
Corporate Address: Affordable Remediation

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Affordable Remediation franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$60,000
Initial Investment
$183,023 - $235,745
Net Worth Requirement
$100,000
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee for first base territory
Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-3%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
28 hours
Classroom Training
12 hours
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO
Website Development

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
4-5
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Affordable Remediation landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

