2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$170K - $511K
Units as of 2021
3 50.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Alloy Personal Training

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation
Founded
1992
Parent Company
Alloy Personal Training LLC
Leadership
Rick Mayo, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2019 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
5
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
3 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
2500 Old Alabama Rd., #24
Roswell, GA 30076
Corporate Address: Alloy Personal Training

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Alloy Personal Training franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$50,000
Initial Investment
$169,757 - $511,050
Net Worth Requirement
$250,000 - $500,000
Cash Requirement
$75,000 - $150,000
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
76 hours
Additional Training
Technical training at headquarters gym
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
1
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Alloy Personal Training landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
