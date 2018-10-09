Alta Mere The Automotive Outfitters/SmartView Window Solutions
Auto, residential, and commercial window tinting, electronic auto accessories, auto imaging
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
1993 (25 Years)
Corporate Address
4444 W. 147th St.
Midlothian, IL 60445
CEO
Barbara Moran-Goodrich
Parent Company
Moran Family of Brands
Initial Investment ⓘ
$150,859 - $207,627
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$225,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $60,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Alta Mere The Automotive Outfitters/SmartView Window Solutions has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$5,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
35 hours
Classroom Training:
76 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 4