Ameci Pizza & Pasta
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches, salads, desserts
Founded
1979
Franchising Since
1986 (32 Years)
Corporate Address
6603-B Independence Ave.
Canoga Park, CA 91303
Initial Investment ⓘ
$225,000 - $325,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$700,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Ameci Pizza & Pasta offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ameci Pizza & Pasta has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: equipment
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
15 days total
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
12