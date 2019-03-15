The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen
Grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, soups, sides
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen
Grilled cheese sandwiches, salads, soups, sides

About
Founded

2010

Franchising Since

2018 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

799 Battery St.
San Francisco, CA 94111

CEO

Nate Pollak

Parent Company

Project Cheese Management

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$265,000 - $566,000

Net-worth Requirement

$150,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$100,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$35,000 - $35,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

1%

Financing Options

The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Field Operations

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

120 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $265,000 High - $566,000
Units
+50.0%+1 UNITS (1 Year) +200.0%+2 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Jersey Mike's Subs

Request Free Info

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

See More

McAlister's Deli

See More

Arby's

Request Free Info

Firehouse Subs

See More

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

See More

Charleys Philly Steaks

See More

HoneyBaked Ham

Franchise Articles

This Franchise's Publicist Loved the Company So Much, She Became a Franchisee

This Franchise's Publicist Loved the Company So Much, She Became a Franchisee

After years representing franchises, Ellie Lamonaca fell hard and fast for Conserva Irrigation.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
Some Do's and Don'ts for a Franchise to Become Successful

Some Do's and Don'ts for a Franchise to Become Successful

While the model and market are rapidly evolving with time, there are certain do's and don'ts that still remains and means the same for business investors
Franchise India Staff | 3 min read
After Fleeing Vietnam at 20, This Entrepreneur Built A Thriving Education Franchise

After Fleeing Vietnam at 20, This Entrepreneur Built A Thriving Education Franchise

Hao Lam learned the power of persistence at a young age, and used it to create Best In Class Education, a franchise with 59 locations across the country.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 4 min read
What Franchises Should Look for in a Law Firm

What Franchises Should Look for in a Law Firm

How to find a lawyer who will focus more on moving your business forward and less on billable hours.
Stephanie Schomer | 4 min read
How These Franchisees Became Franchisors

How These Franchisees Became Franchisors

Whether they started a new brand or bought their parent company, these four entrepreneurs took the leap and became the big boss.
Stephanie Schomer | 13 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: March 15th, 2019
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing