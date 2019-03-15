There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
2010
2018 (1 Years)
799 Battery St.
San Francisco, CA 94111
Nate Pollak
Project Cheese Management
$265,000 - $566,000
$150,000
$100,000
$35,000 - $35,000
6%
1%
The American Grilled Cheese Kitchen has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Site Selection
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
120 hours
40 hours