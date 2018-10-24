AmeriCare/Amli Care
Nonmedical home care
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2004 (14 Years)
Corporate Address
400 Interstate North, #530
Atlanta, GA 30339
CEO
Richard Houden
Initial Investment ⓘ
$89,000 - $130,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000 - $300,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,000 - $49,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$3K/mo.
AmeriCare/Amli Care has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
5% off franchise fee for Vets in transition
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
8 hours