Bio

When AmeriSpec was launched in Anaheim, California, its aim was to offer inspection services to homebuyers. The company soon began franchising, offering interior, exterior and structural inspections of homes to potential buyers across the country. In 1996, AmeriSpec became part of ServiceMaster, allowing for co-branding with companies like Terminix, Merry Maids and Furniture Medic. These relationships allow AmeriSpec to offer its customers discounts on services from its partner companies. In addition to the home inspections the company has offered from the beginning, AmeriSpec also performs environmental inspections, checking homes and property for the presence of water contaminants, mold, carbon monoxide, lead and radon.