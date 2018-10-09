AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services
Home inspections
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
1988 (30 Years)
Corporate Address
150 Peabody Pl.
Memphis, TN 38103-3720
CEO
Mary Kay Wegner
Parent Company
ServiceMaster
Ticker Symbol
Initial Investment ⓘ
$52,900 - $66,200
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$22,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
7%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
90 hours
Additional Training:
(Franchisee location training by correspondence)
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2