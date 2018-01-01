AraVita
Coffee, bubble tea, smoothies
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
18400 N.W. 75th Pl., #134
Miami, FL 33015
CEO
Hassan Makhlouf
Initial Investment ⓘ
$113,400 - $181,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$19,900 - $19,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
4.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
AraVita has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
On-The-Job Training:
43 hours
Classroom Training:
37 hours