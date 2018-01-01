Araya Clean
Commercial and residential power washing
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
75 W. Baseline Rd., #53
Gilbert, AZ 85233
CEO
Peter Tourian
Initial Investment ⓘ
$96,650 - $151,900
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$90,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Araya Clean has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
$2,000 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
On-The-Job Training:
2 days
Classroom Training:
1 week
Additional Training:
Conference calls/webinars
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 6