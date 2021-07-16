Find out what franchise is right for you
Company Overview

About Arch and Line

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Personal-Care Businesses, Waxing, Lash & Brow Services
Founded
2016
Leadership
Rachel Levinsky, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of Units
2 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
36133 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
Corporate Address: Arch and Line

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Arch and Line franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$25,000
Initial Investment
$70,350 - $111,500
Net Worth Requirement
$25,000
Cash Requirement
$25,000
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
7 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Arch and Line has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
14 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Arch and Line landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
