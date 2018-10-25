Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar
Sports-themed restaurants and bars
Founded
2007
Franchising Since
2010 (8 Years)
Corporate Address
1591 S. 19th St.
Harrisburg, PA 17104
CEO
Gary Huether Jr.
Initial Investment ⓘ
$1,305,100 - $3,403,100
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$4,000,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$700,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Arooga's Grille House & Sports Bar has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
$7,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
108 hours
Classroom Training:
42 hours