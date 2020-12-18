2012
2016 (4 Years)
12001 Levan Rd.
Livonia, MI 48150
Chris Ring, President & CEO
Restoration Specialties Franchise Group
$138,700 - $253,000
$300,000
$150,000
$75,000
7%
2%
Art Recovery Technologies has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
6-16 hours
54-72 hours