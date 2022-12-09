Aslan Training & Development

Sales training
Company Overview

About Aslan Training & Development

Founded
1996
Corporate Address
593 Atlanta St.
Roswell, GA 30075
Social
Facebook, Twitter

Business Overview

Offering Opportunities Since
2020 (2 years)
Where seeking

This company is offering new business opportunities throughout the US.

This company is offering new business opportunities worldwide.

# of Units
8 (as of 2022)

Additional Information

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Aslan Training & Development.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the parent company charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Investment
$12,500
Is business term renewable?
N/A
Training & Support Offered

Business opportunities offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help licensees/dealers run their businesses.

Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line

Operations

Additional details about running this business.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
N/A
Can this business be run from home/mobile unit?
Yes
Can this business be run part time?
Yes
Are exclusive territories available?
No
Interested in ownership opportunities like Aslan Training & Development? Request a free consultation with a Franchise Advisor now.

Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise or business opportunity by Entrepreneur Media. Our listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare opportunities. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise or business opportunity. That should include reviewing the company’s legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees/licensees/dealers.
Updated: December 12th, 2022
