Initial investment
$90K - $159K
Units as of 2022
4 100.0% over 3 years
Company Overview

About Astrawatt Solar

Industry
Home Improvement
Related Categories
Miscellaneous Home-Improvement Businesses
Founded
2016
Parent Company
Astrawatt Holdings LLC
Leadership
Keith Murphy, Founder & CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2022 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
60
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
4 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
Corporate Address
3525 Roanoke Rd., #110
Kansas City, MO 64111
Corporate Address: Astrawatt Solar

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Astrawatt Solar franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$45,000
Initial Investment
$89,850 - $158,750
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1-2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
24 hours
Classroom Training
24-80 hours
Additional Training
Computer-based training
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Astrawatt Solar landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.









Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
