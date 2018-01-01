Atax Franchise Inc.
Tax preparation, business services
Founded
1986
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
1 Executive Blvd.
Yonkers, NY 10701
CEO
Rafael Alvarez
Initial Investment ⓘ
$13,050 - $77,200
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$2,500 - $17,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
10%
Ad Royalty Fee
5%
Atax Franchise Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Atax Franchise Inc. has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
25% off franchise fee