Atlas Fitness
24-hour fitness centers
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
7620 N. University St.
Peoria, IL 61614
CEO
Christopher Cupi
Initial Investment ⓘ
$184,200 - $707,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,500 - $24,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Atlas Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
26 hours
Classroom Training:
1 hour
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5 - 10