AtmosEffect FitnessMobile and virtual fitness services
- Units as of 2021
-
1 Previous years N/A0.0%
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
N/R Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$73K - $136K
Company Overview
About AtmosEffect Fitness
- Industry
- Personal-Care Businesses
- Related Categories
- Fitness , Recreation
- Founded
- 2018
- Parent Company
- AEF Franchising Group LLC
- Leadership
- Joel Balaban, Cofounder
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2021 (0 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 3
- Where seeking
-
This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
- # of Units
- 1 (as of 2021)
Franchisor Information
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AtmosEffect Fitness franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $29,500 - $32,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $73,375 - $136,425
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Veteran Incentives
- $6,500 off franchise fee
Definition: A discount or other incentive offered to military veterans who buy a franchise with this company.
- Royalty Fee
- $150/wk.
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- $25/wk.
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Financing Options
Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.
- Third Party Financing
- AtmosEffect Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 16 hours
- Classroom Training
- 24 hours
- Additional Training
- At grand opening
- Ongoing Support
-
Meetings & ConventionsGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite SelectionProprietary SoftwareFranchisee Intranet Platform
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesNational MediaRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail Marketing
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where AtmosEffect Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to AtmosEffect Fitness.
X-Golf Franchise Corp.
- Title
- Indoor golf entertainment centers
- Role
- Ranked #194
Urban Air Adventure Park
- Title
- Adventure parks
- Role
- Ranked #55
Pure Barre
- Title
- Barre fitness classes and apparel
- Role
- Ranked #119
N-Hance Wood Refinishing
- Title
- Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
- Role
- Ranked #404
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: StretchLab Franchise
StretchLab's unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country.
Te Quiero Mucho: How to Benchmark Taco Bell's Winning Marketing Strategy
By taking bold action, knowing its audience and staying flexible, Taco Bell delivers effective marketing that every small businesses owner can emulate.
What You Really Need to Look for When Considering a Franchise
Money aside, what do you care about?
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Interim Healthcare
Interim Healthcare describes itself as 'the leading home care, hospice and medical staffing company.'
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: American Freight
American Freight is a retail company that sells furniture, mattresses and home appliances.
Free Webinar | April 5 How To Start Building Your Franchise Organization
Interested in franchising your business but curious to know what the process is like?