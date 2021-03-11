Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
Units as of 2021
1 Previous years N/A
0.0%
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$73K - $136K
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About AtmosEffect Fitness

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Fitness , Recreation
Founded
2018
Parent Company
AEF Franchising Group LLC
Leadership
Joel Balaban, Cofounder

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (0 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
14362 Edinburgh Moor Dr.
Wimauma, FL 33598
Corporate Address: AtmosEffect Fitness

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a AtmosEffect Fitness franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$29,500 - $32,000
Initial Investment
$73,375 - $136,425
Veteran Incentives
$6,500 off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
$150/wk.
Ad Royalty Fee
$25/wk.
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
AtmosEffect Fitness has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
16 hours
Classroom Training
24 hours
Additional Training
At grand opening
Ongoing Support
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where AtmosEffect Fitness landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to AtmosEffect Fitness.

X-Golf Franchise Corp.

X-Golf Franchise Corp.

Title
Indoor golf entertainment centers
Role
Ranked #194
Learn More
Urban Air Adventure Park

Urban Air Adventure Park

Title
Adventure parks
Role
Ranked #55
Learn More
Pure Barre

Pure Barre

Title
Barre fitness classes and apparel
Role
Ranked #119
Request Info
N-Hance Wood Refinishing

N-Hance Wood Refinishing

Title
Wood cabinet and floor refinishing
Role
Ranked #404
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: StretchLab Franchise

StretchLab's unique and innovative approach to assisted stretching has created a widespread and devoted following across the country.

Marketing

Te Quiero Mucho: How to Benchmark Taco Bell's Winning Marketing Strategy

By taking bold action, knowing its audience and staying flexible, Taco Bell delivers effective marketing that every small businesses owner can emulate.

John Boitnott

John Boitnott

· 6 min read
Future of Entrepreneurship

What You Really Need to Look for When Considering a Franchise

Money aside, what do you care about?

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

· 8 min read
Franchise 500

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: Interim Healthcare

Interim Healthcare describes itself as 'the leading home care, hospice and medical staffing company.'

Franchises

Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: American Freight

American Freight is a retail company that sells furniture, mattresses and home appliances.

Franchises

Free Webinar | April 5 How To Start Building Your Franchise Organization

Interested in franchising your business but curious to know what the process is like?

Entrepreneur Insider

Entrepreneur Insider

· 2 min read
See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing