Auto Appraisal Network Inc.
Auto appraisals
Founded
1989
Franchising Since
2007 (11 Years)
Corporate Address
23986 Aliso Creek Rd., #204
Laguna Niguel, CA 92677
CEO
David Williams
Initial Investment ⓘ
$16,700 - $44,275
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$50,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$3,000 - $10,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$12,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$110/appraisal
Ad Royalty Fee
$200/mo.
Auto Appraisal Network Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
13 hours
Classroom Training:
25 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 2