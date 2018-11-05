Bacon Bitch
Breakfast sandwiches
Founded
2016
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
860 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
CEO
Chris Viso
Initial Investment ⓘ
$178,750 - $249,750
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$35,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1.5%
Bacon Bitch has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Marketing Support
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
105 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours