Bacon Bros. Public House
Restaurants and bars
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
135 Interstate Blvd.
Greenville, SC 29615
CEO
Mike Porter
Initial Investment ⓘ
$846,500 - $1,312,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$50,000 - $50,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Bacon Bros. Public House has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
278 hours
Classroom Training:
57 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Where Seeking Franchisees:Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia