Bar 145
Pub-style restaurant
Founded
2011
Franchising Since
2012 (6 Years)
Corporate Address
5305 Monroe St.
Toledo, OH 43623
CEO
Jeremy Fitzgerald
Initial Investment ⓘ
$405,000 - $2,536,000
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$1,200,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$300,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$36,000 - $36,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6-4%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Bar 145 has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
4 weeks at opening
Classroom Training:
3 weeks
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
50