Barbeques Galore
Barbecue grills & accessories; outdoor-heating systems
Founded
1977
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
13274 Jamboree Rd.
Irvine, CA 92602
CEO
Heather Elliott
Initial Investment ⓘ
$491,024 - $843,109
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$40,000 - $40,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Barbeques Galore offers in-house financing to cover the following: inventory
Barbeques Galore has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee