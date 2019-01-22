barre.d studio
Barre fitness studios
Founded
2014
Franchising Since
2018 (1 Years)
Corporate Address
2405 Barracks Ct Apt 2
Charlottesville, VA 22901
CEO
Hanna Dobbels
Initial Investment ⓘ
$104,500 - $240,500
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,500 - $27,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
barre.d studio has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
80 hours
Classroom Training:
40 hours