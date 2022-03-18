Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$305K - $515K
Units as of 2021
66 32.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Beans & Brews

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Coffee, Food: Quick Service, Teas
Founded
1993
Parent Company
Beans & Brews Franchise Co.
Leadership
Jeff and Kevin Laramie, CEO & COO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2004 (18 years)
# of employees at HQ
36
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, Wyoming

# of Units
66 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram
Corporate Address
8619 Sandy Pkwy., #110
Sandy, UT 84070
Corporate Address: Beans & Brews

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Beans & Brews franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$30,000
Initial Investment
$305,000 - $515,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
120 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings & Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
# of employees required to run
15-18
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Beans & Brews landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Beans & Brews.

Clean Eatz

Healthy food
Learn More

PuroClean

Property damage restoration and remediation
Ranked #97
Request Info

Buttered Biscuit, The

Breakfast food trailers
Learn More

Fresh Coat

Residential and commercial painting
Ranked #457
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise 500

4 Do's and 5 Don'ts When Exploring Franchise Concepts

Be a professional, not a rookie.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

Why You Don't Need an Emotional Connection to Your Product or Service

How to stay on track during your franchise search.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchises

Why Boycotting Franchises Operating in Russia Might Be Misguided

Confusion over the franchise business model is causing consumers to lash out at several big brands, but the truth is it's complicated.

Scott Greenberg

Scott Greenberg

News and trends

Why People are Rethinking Retirement and Franchising Instead

The past couple of years have upended long-held ideas about life and work.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Franchises

Should You Franchise Your Business?

If you want to expand but lack the money, the people and the time, it may be time to think about franchising.

Mark Siebert

Mark Siebert

News and trends

Russian Brand Reveals McDonald's Copycat Logo

The trademark comes after Russia announced it would allow patents from 'unfriendly countries' without permission from the owner.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing