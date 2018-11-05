Beauty Squares
Salon suites
Founded
2010
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
6840 S.W. 40th St., #212
Miami, FL 33155
CEO
Julio Martin
Initial Investment ⓘ
$356,000 - $932,250
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$35,000 - $35,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$55/suite/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Beauty Squares has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
15 hours
Classroom Training:
15 hours