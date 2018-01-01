Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders Inc.
Oven-baked grinders, pizza
Founded
1993
Franchising Since
1995 (23 Years)
Corporate Address
10096 Shaver Rd.
Portage, MI 49024
Initial Investment ⓘ
$279,000 - $422,190
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$30,000 - $30,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
3%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Bellacino's Pizza & Grinders Inc. offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
10 days
Classroom Training:
14 days
Additional Training:
Ongoing
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
22 - 22