Bellies to Babies
Maternity-clothing resale stores
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2015 (3 Years)
Corporate Address
6634 Penn Ave. S.
Richfield, MN 55423
CEO
Dan Canfield
Parent Company
Bump Franchising
Initial Investment ⓘ
$55,475 - $150,525
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $100,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$20,000 - $20,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
5%
Bellies to Babies offers in-house financing to cover the following: franchise fee
Veteran Incentives
20% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
9 hours
Classroom Training:
11 hours
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
1 - 4