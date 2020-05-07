2011
2019 (1 Years)
110 Draper Rd. N.W.
Blacksburg, VA 24060
Virginia Slice Holdings Inc.
$169,800 - $533,500
$250,000
$50,000
$30,000 - $30,000
5%
2%
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Website development
Loyalty program/app
80 hours
In Roanoke, Va.
12
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.