Benny's
Pizza

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2019 (1 Years)

Corporate Address

110 Draper Rd. N.W.
Blacksburg, VA 24060

Parent Company

Virginia Slice Holdings Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$169,800 - $533,500

Net-worth Requirement

$250,000

Liquid Cash Requirement

$50,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Site Selection

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

National Media

Regional Advertising

Website development

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

80 hours

Additional Training:

In Roanoke, Va.

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

12

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $169,800 High - $533,500
Units
+11.1%+2 UNITS (1 Year) +42.9%+6 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
