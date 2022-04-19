Big Shawn's Cheesesteaks

Philly cheesesteaks
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$146K - $235K
Units as of 2022
1
Company Overview

About Big Shawn's Cheesesteaks

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches, Food: Quick Service, Sandwiches
Founded
2019
Leadership
Shawn Whiting, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
10
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
1 (as of 2022)

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
4317 Kalamazoo Ave. S.E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
Corporate Address: Big Shawn's Cheesesteaks

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Big Shawn's Cheesesteaks franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$24,500
Initial Investment
$145,650 - $235,100
Net Worth Requirement
$24,500
Cash Requirement
$24,500
Royalty Fee
5.5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Financing Options

Some franchisors offer in-house financing, while others have relationships with third-party financing sources to which they refer qualified franchisees.

Third Party Financing
Big Shawn's Cheesesteaks has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
42.5 hours
Classroom Training
11.5 hours
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Social Media

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Big Shawn's Cheesesteaks landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
