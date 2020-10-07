Blue Moon Franchise Systems LLC
Estate sales

Blue Moon Franchise Systems LLC
Estate sales

About
Founded

2009

Franchising Since

2013 (7 Years)

Corporate Address

2520 S. Telegraph Rd., #201
Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302

Leadership

J.J. Sorrenti, CEO

Parent Company

Best Life Brands LLC

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$67,600 - $78,800

Liquid Cash Requirement

$51,747

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$49,500 - $49,500

Ongoing Royalty Fee

5%

Ad Royalty Fee

to 2%

Financing Options

Blue Moon Franchise Systems LLC has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory

Veteran Incentives

15% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Purchasing Co-ops

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Grand Opening

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

Loyalty program/app

On-The-Job Training:

55 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Additional Training:

Peer coaching

Number of Employees Required to Run:

5 - 15

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $67,600 High - $78,800
Units
+3.6%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +75.0%+12 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units throughout the U.S.

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: October 7th, 2020
