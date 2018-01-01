Bluetree Juice
Juices, smoothies, acai, healthful food
Founded
2012
Franchising Since
2016 (2 Years)
Corporate Address
2081 N.W. 7th Ave.
Miami, FL 33127
CEO
Kevin Aoki
Initial Investment ⓘ
$152,105 - $350,010
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$25,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$25,000 - $25,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 1%
Bluetree Juice has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
90 hours
Classroom Training:
10 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3