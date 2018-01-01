The Boardwalk Cleaning Co. Franchise LLC
Residential cleaning
Founded
2003
Franchising Since
2013 (5 Years)
Corporate Address
7020 E. Hwy. 290, Bldg. 11, #A
Austin, TX 78723
Initial Investment ⓘ
$35,000 - $80,050
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$50,000 - $85,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$15,000 - $15,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
2.5-6%
Ad Royalty Fee
$750+/mo.
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
3 days
Classroom Training:
4 days
Additional Training:
Ongoing training as needed
Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:
10 - 20