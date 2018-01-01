Boardwalk Fresh Burgers & Fries
About
Founded

1981

Franchising Since

2008 (10 Years)

Corporate Address

9220 Rumsey Rd., #101
Columbia, MD 21045

CEO

David DiFerdinando

Parent Company

D's, Inc.

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$174,500 - $626,000

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$30,000 - $30,000

Ongoing Royalty Fee

6%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

Boardwalk Fresh Burgers & Fries has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll

Bio
While walking the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, brothers Dave and Fran DiFerdinando came up with the idea to bring the boardwalk's famous fresh-cut fries to the rest of the country. They opened the first Boardwalk Fries in a mall in White Marsh, Maryland, in 1981 and by 1987 they had franchises across the U.S. But customers began asking for burgers to go with their fries, and thus their new concept, Boardwalk Fresh Burgers & Fries, began franchising in 2008, with a menu that also includes hot dogs, chicken, salads and shakes.
Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $174,500 High - $626,000
Units

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units worldwide.
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

