Bio

While walking the boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland, brothers Dave and Fran DiFerdinando came up with the idea to bring the boardwalk's famous fresh-cut fries to the rest of the country. They opened the first Boardwalk Fries in a mall in White Marsh, Maryland, in 1981 and by 1987 they had franchises across the U.S. But customers began asking for burgers to go with their fries, and thus their new concept, Boardwalk Fresh Burgers & Fries, began franchising in 2008, with a menu that also includes hot dogs, chicken, salads and shakes.