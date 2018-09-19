Body Therapeutix
Outdoor fitness centers
Founded
2013
Franchising Since
2018 (0 Years)
Corporate Address
11010 S. Lakeview Dr.
Pembroke Pines, FL 33026
CEO
Jason Meland
Initial Investment ⓘ
$44,050 - $90,650
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$24,900 - $24,900
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Body Therapeutix has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Security/Safety Procedures
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
5-7 hours
Classroom Training:
7.75-14 hours
Number of Employees Required to Run:
2 - 3