Bombers BBQ

Barbecue
Find out what franchise is right for you
Take the Quiz
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$687K - $1M
Units as of 2021
1 0.0% over 3 years
Jump to Franchising Overview
Take our free franchise matching quiz

Company Overview

About Bombers BBQ

Industry
Food
Related Categories
Barbecue , Food: Quick Service
Founded
2013
Parent Company
Bombers BBQ Franchising Corp.
Leadership
Christopher Cole, Owner & President

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2020 (2 years)
# of employees at HQ
3
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees in the following US states: Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming

# of Units
1 (as of 2021)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Instagram
Corporate Address
435 Ridge Rd., #F
Munster, IN 46321
Corporate Address: Bombers BBQ

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bombers BBQ franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$35,000
Initial Investment
$686,500 - $1,029,500
Cash Requirement
$400,000
Royalty Fee
5%
Ad Royalty Fee
to 3%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
160 hours
Classroom Training
16 hours
Ongoing Support
Purchasing Co-ops
Meetings & Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Lease Negotiation
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Regional Advertising
Social Media
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
Yes
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
No

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bombers BBQ landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchises

Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Bombers BBQ.

Buttered Biscuit, The

Buttered Biscuit, The

Breakfast food trailers
Learn More
Destination Athlete

Destination Athlete

Equipment, apparel, fundraising, and performance solutions for youth, high school, and college athletic teams
Ranked #205
Request Info
Halal Shop

Halal Shop

Halal food
Learn More
Acti-Kare

Acti-Kare

Nonmedical home care
Request Info

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise 500

4 Franchise Trends That Will Define 2022

These franchising trends may be changing the industry for the better.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

News and Trends

Documents Reveal McDonald's Plans for the Metaverse

The fast-food company filed 10 trademarks for usage in the virtual world.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Franchise 500

25 Top-Ranked Franchises You Can Run as a Side Hustle

Get a taste of the entrepreneurial lifestyle with these concepts.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

News and Trends

It's National Pizza Day. Grab the Hottest Deals From Domino's, Papa John's, Pizza Hut and More.

Yelp is also searching for its first "Chief Pizza Officer" -- and the job could be yours.

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Franchise Buying Guide

Top 10 Home Improvement Franchise Opportunities

Time to get in on the handyman demand.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise 500

The 25 Best Franchises You Can Buy for $25,000 or Less

Start hunting for your bargain business opportunity.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing