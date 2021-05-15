Bonchon
- 2021 Franchise 500 Rank
-
#277 Not ranked last year
- Initial investment
-
$504K - $1.1M
- Units as of 2020
-
347
Company Overview
About Bonchon
- Related Categories
- Chicken
- Founded
- 2002
- Leadership
- Flynn Dekker, CEO
Franchising Overview
- Franchising Since
- 2010 (11 years)
- # of employees at HQ
- 21
- Where seeking
-
This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.
This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.
- # of Units
- 347 (as of 2020)
Franchisor Information
Information for Franchisees
Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bonchon franchise.
Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees
Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.
- Initial Franchise Fee
- $40,000
Definition: The initial fee paid to a franchisor to join their system
What you need to know: Found in Item 5 of the FDD, this may be a flat fee, or may vary based on territory size, experience, or other factors.The franchise fee is an up-front (one-time) cost that a new franchisee pays to the franchisor. This fee is usually due at the signing of the franchise agreement and covers the right to use the franchisor's trademarks, name, and related business systems.
- Initial Investment
- $503,879 - $1,099,004
Definition: The total amount necessary to begin operation of the franchise
What you need to know: The initial investment includes the franchise fee, along with other startup expenses such as real estate, equipment, supplies, business licenses, and working capital. This is outlined in a chart in Item 7 of the FDD, showing a range of possible costs from low to high.
- Net Worth Requirement
- $700,000 - $1,500,000
Definition: The minimum net worth you must have in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company
What you need to know: Net worth is the value of a person's assets minus liabilities. Assets include cash, stocks, retirement accounts, and real estate. Liabilities include items like mortgages, car payments, and credit card debt.
- Cash Requirement
- $350,000 - $700,000
Definition: The minimum liquid capital you must have available in order to qualify to become a franchisee of this company.
- Royalty Fee
- 3.75-4.75%
Definition: A ongoing fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis.
What you need to know: Most franchisors require franchisees to pay an ongoing royalty fee, which is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD. This fee is typically a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales, but may also be a flat weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Ad Royalty Fee
- 1%
Definition: An going fee paid to the franchisor on a regular basis to support advertising or marketing efforts.
What you need to know: This may also be called advertising fee, marketing fee, brand fund fee, and more, but the basic purpose is the same-- to support promotion of the brand systemwide. As with the royalty fee, it is detailed in Item 6 of the FDD, and can be a percentage of weekly or monthly gross sales or a weekly, monthly, or annual fee.
- Term of Agreement
- 10 years
Definition: The length of time your franchise agreement will last.
What you need to know: Franchise terms are typically anywhere from 5 to 20 years in length, but are sometimes instead dependent on factors such as the term of your lease. Once your term is up, you may have the option to renew your agreement, typically for a smaller fee than the original franchise fee.
- Is franchise term renewable?
- Yes
Training & Support Offered
Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.
- On-The-Job Training
- 148 hours
- Classroom Training
- 7 hours
- Ongoing Support
-
NewsletterGrand OpeningOnline SupportSecurity & Safety ProceduresField OperationsSite Selection
- Marketing Support
-
Co-op AdvertisingAd TemplatesRegional AdvertisingSocial MediaSEOWebsite DevelopmentEmail MarketingLoyalty Program/App
Operations
Additional details about running this franchise.
- Is absentee ownership allowed?
- No
Definition: Absentee ownership means that the franchisee does not actively work in the franchise business or manage day-to-day operations.
- Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
- No
Definition: The business can be run from your home and/or a vehicle, and it is not necessary to have a retail facility, office space, or warehouse.
- Can this franchise be run part time?
- No
Definition: This business can be run by the owner on a part-time basis (less than 40 hours per week) and/or as a side business; it is not necessary for the business to be open/run full-time.
- Are exclusive territories available?
- Yes
Definition: An exclusive territory is a fixed area in which you are given the right to operate and in which no other units of the same franchise may be opened.
What you need to know: Territory size may be based on factors such as radius, population size, zip codes, and more. Details can be found in Item 12 of the FDD.
Franchise 500 Ranking History
Compare where Bonchon landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.
Additional Rankings
Curious to know where Bonchon ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.
Related Franchises
Are you eager to see what else is out there? Browse more franchises that are similar to Bonchon.
Kona Ice
PJ's Coffee of New Orleans
Chester's
Wingstop
Related Franchise Content
Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.
In the face of employee shortages, McDonald's will raise the salaries of its staff, but only in the US and not all
A few weeks ago, the fast food chain complained that 'no one wants to work anymore'. Now, it will increase salaries by 10% to avoid staff turnover.
How to Maximize Franchise-Sales Earnings in a Post-Pandemic World
Financial performance representations can be a valuable tool in the process, but there are other tested strategies.
Children's-Education Franchises Are Going Hi-Tech
New technologies have created innovative ways to teach and communicate with customers.
Young people scam KFC by buying free food and reselling it
College students from China cost the brand more than $ 30,000.
Chick-fil-A is Facing a Sauce Shortage, and People Are Losing Their Minds
Drive-thru lines are about to get even longer than normal.
Entrepreneur Franchise of the Day: City Wide Facility Solutions
City Wide manages all sorts of building-maintenance services, from lawn and landscaping to security, handyman to janitorial.