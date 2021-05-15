Bonchon

Bonchon

Korean fried chicken
2021 Franchise 500 Rank
#277 Not ranked last year
Initial investment
$504K - $1.1M
Units as of 2020
347
Company Overview

About Bonchon

Related Categories
Chicken
Founded
2002
Leadership
Flynn Dekker, CEO

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2010 (11 years)
# of employees at HQ
21
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

This company is seeking new franchisees worldwide.

# of Units
347 (as of 2020)

Franchisor Information

Social
Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram
Corporate Address
589 8th Ave., 8th Fl.
New York, NY 10018
Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Bonchon franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$40,000
Initial Investment
$503,879 - $1,099,004
Net Worth Requirement
$700,000 - $1,500,000
Cash Requirement
$350,000 - $700,000
Royalty Fee
3.75-4.75%
Ad Royalty Fee
1%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
148 hours
Classroom Training
7 hours
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security & Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social Media
SEO
Website Development
Email Marketing
Loyalty Program/App

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Bonchon landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Additional Rankings

Curious to know where Bonchon ranked on other franchise lists? Find out below.

