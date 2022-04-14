Boost Home Healthcare

Home healthcare
Want to open a Boost Home Healthcare?
FREE Franchise Guide!
2022 Franchise 500 Rank
N/R Not ranked last year
See the Full List
Initial investment
$151K - $260K
Unit data is unavailable
N/A
Jump to Franchising Overview
Request More Information

Company Overview

About Boost Home Healthcare

Industry
Personal-Care Businesses
Related Categories
Senior Care, Health & Wellness, Miscellaneous Health Services
Founded
2021
Parent Company
Best Life Brands
Leadership
J.J. Sorenti, CEO
Jump to Franchise Overview
Sponsored Content

More from Boost Home Healthcare

An elevated approach to home healthcare.

When clients want compassion, quality and the comfort of home during recovery, Boost Home Healthcare delivers on all fronts. Our company is built on the strong foundation and trusted reputation of Best Life Brands. Our team meets rigorous training and medical guidelines to provide better than hospital-level care at home. And our nurse-inspired approach delivers exactly what clients need to boost their recoveries.

Are you ready to follow your entrepreneurial dream and grow a successful business of your own? Join the team.

The need for quality home care is on the rise.

The demand for clinical home healthcare is increasing. That means there's no better time to join this growing space. An investment in your Boost Home Healthcare franchise provides a promising future with unparalleled opportunities for growth and expansion.

  • Home health is part of the senior care industry, a healthy, competitive market generating $300 billion/year.
  • In 1998, the gross output in home health was approximately $36 billion. In 2018, it was nearly $87 billion.
  • Freestanding home health agencies had an aggregate profit margin of 15% in 2017.
  • Profit margins of for-profit agencies checked in at 16%. Nonprofit agencies saw margins of 11%.
  • With continuous growth in recent years, now is the time to invest.

Boost your life and prosperity with our franchise opportunities.

You don't need extensive healthcare experience or a ten-page resume. You just need a passion for your community and an entrepreneurial spirit. Traditionally, the most successful Boost franchise owners are those who love what they do, enjoy helping others and make use of our robust training programs.

You're not on your own when you take the step to franchising. Our five-part journey ensures you're supported and positioned for success every step of the way. It includes:

  1. Learning More on Informative Calls and Webinar
  2. Submitting Your Application & Review Disclosure Document
  3. Meeting the Team Virtually at Confirmation Day
  4. Signing the Franchise Agreement
  5. Becoming an Official Boost Home Healthcare Franchisee

Why businessowners love being part of the Best Life Brands family

High-Quality Care

We understand the nuances surrounding the home health industry, and we go above and beyond to ensure our patients receive the compassionate care they deserve.

Strong Culture

We focus on our core values to ensure we meet needs along the entire continuum of home care.

Knowledgeable & Caring Support System

By providing continuous training, education, resources and support, we cultivate a kind and experienced team that offers excellent home-based healthcare.

Franchising Overview

Franchising Since
2021 (1 years)
# of employees at HQ
100
Where seeking

This company is seeking new franchisees throughout the US.

Franchisor Information

Corporate Address
900 Wilshire Dr., #102
Troy, MI 48084
Corporate Address: Boost Home Healthcare

Information for Franchisees

Here’s what you need to know if you’re interested in opening a Boost Home Healthcare franchise.

Financial Requirements & Ongoing Fees

Here’s what you can expect to spend to start the business and what ongoing fees the franchisor charges throughout the life of the business.

Initial Franchise Fee
$70,000
Initial Investment
$150,550 - $259,750
Net Worth Requirement
$500,000 - $1,000,000
Cash Requirement
$60,000
Veteran Incentives
15% off franchise fee
Royalty Fee
3.5-5%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Term of Agreement
10 years
Is franchise term renewable?
Yes

Training & Support Offered

Franchisors offer initial training programs and a variety of ongoing support options to help franchisees run their businesses.

On-The-Job Training
32-40 hours
Classroom Training
58 hours
Additional Training
Self-study and virtual training
Ongoing Support
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Proprietary Software
Marketing Support
Social Media
SEO

Operations

Additional details about running this franchise.

Is absentee ownership allowed?
No
Can this franchise be run from home/mobile unit?
No
Can this franchise be run part time?
No
Are exclusive territories available?
Yes

Franchise 500 Ranking History

Compare where Boost Home Healthcare landed on this year’s Franchise 500 Ranking versus previous years.

Want to stay updated on the latest franchise news?

Never miss a beat when you sign up to receive our newsletter.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy

Related Franchise Content

Catch up on the latest franchise news, trends, and more.

Franchise 500

What Makes These 9 Emerging and Thriving Franchises Unique?

A glimpse at what makes some of the best new and emerging franchises stand out and thrive in their industries.

Entrepreneur Staff
Franchises

3 Ways Franchisors Can Recruit for Diversity

The old fixes aren't enough. To diversify franchising's ranks, we need to start rethinking big parts of the business.

Alexander Mirza

Franchises

They Both Failed At Their Past Franchises. It Taught Them How to Break the Mold

Zach Beutler and Josh Skolnick pooled their hard-won knowledge to start Horsepower Brands.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Franchises

Their Dad Passed Away Just After Buying a Batteries Plus Franchise. They Opened the Location In His Honor.

For the Lewis family, learning to run a business together brought them closer in a time of grieving.

Chloe Arrojado

Chloe Arrojado

Franchise 500

Risk vs. Reward, Understanding Your Tolerance

How to assess your overall risk tolerance before buying a franchise.

Jeff Cheatham

Jeff Cheatham

Franchise

4 Strategies to Diversify Your Franchise Portfolio

Now, more than ever, it's important to broaden your business portfolio and plan for the future.

Dan Rowe

Dan Rowe

See more franchise content
Disclaimer
The information on this page is not intended as an endorsement or recommendation of any particular franchise by Entrepreneur Media. Our franchise listings and rankings are solely research tools you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing in a franchise. That should include reviewing the franchisor's legal documents, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and talking to former and current franchisees.
Updated: February 8th, 2021
For reprints and licensing questions, click here.
Update Your Listing | Submit New Listing