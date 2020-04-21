BooXkeeping
Bookkeeping for small businesses

BooXkeeping
Bookkeeping for small businesses

About
Founded

2011

Franchising Since

2020 (0 Years)

Corporate Address

9550 S. Eastern Ave., #253
Las Vegas, NV 89123

Financial Requirements
Initial Investment

$40,242 - $65,242

Ongoing Fees
Initial Franchise Fee

$14,995 - $29,995

Ongoing Royalty Fee

10%

Ad Royalty Fee

2%

Financing Options

BooXkeeping has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following:  franchise fee, startup costs

Veteran Incentives

30% off franchise fee

Support Options
Ongoing Support

Newsletter

Meetings/Conventions

Online Support

Security/Safety Procedures

Field Operations

Proprietary Software

Franchisee Intranet Platform

Marketing Support

Ad Templates

Social media

SEO

Website development

Email marketing

On-The-Job Training:

40 hours

Classroom Training:

40 hours

Absentee Ownership Allowed
Number of Employees Required to Run:

1 - 2

Cost
Initial Investment: Low - $40,242 High - $65,242
Units
+100.0%+0 UNITS (1 Year) +100.0%+0 UNITS (3 Years)

Units (Locations)

Where Seeking Franchisees:

Franchisor is seeking new franchise units in the following regions/states:
Alaska, Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, West Virginia, Wyoming
Franchise Financing
Using 401(K)/IRA Funds
  • Tax Penalty-Free
  • Debt Free
  • Expert Guidance
Learn More

Related Franchises

Request Free Info

Lendio Franchising

See More

Payroll Vault Franchising LLC

Franchise Articles

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Fight for Your Franchise Challenge, Week 3: Building Your Tribe

Be a decisive and rewarding leader, and you can get through anything.
Rick Grossmann | 5 min read
Buying a Franchise Post-Pandemic

Buying a Franchise Post-Pandemic

At some point we'll be able to return to work, and it's essential that we get businesses reopened when that time comes.
Scott Greenberg | 7 min read
Have You 'Immunized' Your Franchise Portfolio Against the Coronavirus?

Have You 'Immunized' Your Franchise Portfolio Against the Coronavirus?

For franchises, a blend of concepts, geography and margins are key to surviving economic downturns.
Danny Cattan and James Vitrano | 5 min read
The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

The Best Franchise Brands of 2020

Check out the top franchises, in every category.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 9 min read
Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Meet the Man Behind Burger King's and Popeyes' Viral Marketing Campaigns

Fernando Machado turned the fast-food giants into buzzy, relevant, always-on-point brands. Here's how.
Liz Brody | 15 min read

Disclaimer

The Franchise 500 is not intended to endorse, advertise, or recommend any particular franchise. It is solely a research tool you can use to compare franchise operations. Entrepreneur stresses that you should always conduct your own independent investigation before investing money in a franchise.
Updated: April 21st, 2020
Reprints & Licensing Update Your Listing Submit New Listing

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.