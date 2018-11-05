Border Magic
Concrete edging and landscape curbing
Founded
1987
Franchising Since
2002 (16 Years)
Corporate Address
2324 N. Robinson Dr.
Waco, TX 76706
CEO
Butch Mogavero
Parent Company
Border Magic Franchising LLC
Initial Investment ⓘ
$78,040 - $100,545
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$40,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$28,500 - $28,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
$395-$495/mo.
Ad Royalty Fee
Included
Border Magic has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$2,500 off franchise fee; 25% off royalty fee for first 5 years
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
On-The-Job Training:
28 hours
Classroom Training:
13 hours