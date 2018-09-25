Bottle & Bottega
Paint-and-sip studios
Founded
2009
Franchising Since
2011 (7 Years)
Corporate Address
2901 N. Lincoln Ave.
Chicago, IL 60657
CEO
Nancy Bigley
Initial Investment ⓘ
$102,800 - $171,250
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$80,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$29,000 - $29,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Bottle & Bottega has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: startup costs, equipment, inventory
Veteran Incentives
10% off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Grand Opening
Online Support
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Proprietary Software
Franchisee Intranet Platform
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
National Media
Regional Advertising
Social media
SEO
Website development
Email marketing
Loyalty program/app
On-The-Job Training:
20 hours
Classroom Training:
135 hours
Additional Training:
Online
Number of Employees Required to Run:
5