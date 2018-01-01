Brain Balance Achievement Centers
Supplemental education
Founded
2008
Franchising Since
2008 (10 Years)
Corporate Address
2500 Plaza 5
Jersey City, NJ 07311
CEO
Bill Fowler
Initial Investment ⓘ
$260,133 - $360,633
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$55,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$45,000 - $45,000
Ongoing Royalty Fee
8%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Brain Balance Achievement Centers has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Ongoing Support
Newsletter
Meetings/Conventions
Grand Opening
Online Support
Field Operations
Marketing Support
Co-op Advertising
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
On-The-Job Training:
varies
Classroom Training:
2 weeks+
Additional Training:
Online training
Number of Employees Required to Run:
3 - 10